KMS Christmas Carnival

KMS PTO 4th Annual Christmas Carnival will be held Thursday, December 5, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Kate Smith Elementary School.

Ticket sales will begin Monday, December 2, through Thursday, December 5. You may purchase tickets from a table set up out in front of office during morning drop off from 7:15-7:45, or from the front office from 8:00-2:30. Tickets are sold in $5/$10/$15 bundles. Tickets will also be available for purchase the night of the carnival.

There will be games, prizes and fun for all ages! Chipley Kiwanis Club will also be having a Pancake Supper with Santa in the cafeteria.