BCF honors seniors and plans for Fall Graduation

On Wednesday, November 20, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Fall 2019 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained a strong Grade Point Average (GPA). From the opening remarks by the class president Briana Webb to the thoughtful gift presented by vice-president Abigail Butler, the entire service was filled with worship, praise, and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done in the lives of the graduates.

Senior Honors Day was held in the R.G. Lee Chapel and included an inspirational time of praise and worship led by graduating seniors Evan Sammons, Katie Mitchell, Jasmine Saunders, Matthew Butler, Micah Moore, Russell Compton, and Noah Wagner. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed guests, spent time encouraging graduates, and presented honor stoles and awards to those students with academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible was presented to the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award Winner Noah Wagner.

In addition to the honors meal following the service, the highlight of Senior Honors Day was the anticipation of the actual commencement ceremony which will be held in the BCF Wellness Center on December 6, at 10:00 a.m. Forty-four graduates will be walking across the stage having completed all of their requirements for graduation. The campus is already a buzz as the soon to be graduates finalize their plans for life after college. While some will continue their education by pursuing a Master’s or Seminary degree, others will begin immediately serving in leadership positions in the areas of ministry, missions, business, education, music, and psychology. Exciting new challenges will be faced by the new graduates as they fulfill the call of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on Senior Honors Day or graduation at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.