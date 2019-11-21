Traffic stop ends in weapon, meth arrest

A 38-year-old Chipley man was arrested late Tuesday night after deputies located a loaded handgun and meth during a traffic stop.

Just before 10 p.m., November 19th, a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 Unit stopped a maroon sedan traveling on Quail Hollow Boulevard near Wisteria Lane.

The driver, identified as Matthew Paul Stafford, was taken into custody after deputies verified Stafford’s driver’s license was suspended. Deputies then located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and a plastic bag of methamphetamine in Stafford’s pocket.

Stafford, who is on felony state probation on an unrelated case, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving with a suspended license.