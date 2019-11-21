Storm obit

Leonard Eugene Storm, age 83, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Graceville, FL. He was born on July 26, 1936 to the late Eugene and Lillian Storm in York, PA.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Drummond) Storm of Cottondale, FL, two sons, Rodney E. Storm and wife Vicky of Charleston, SC, Richard A. Storm and wife Tanya of Auburn, AL, one daughter, Terri Storm Beach and husband Alan of Beaufort, SC, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL. Memorialization will follow by cremation. The Storm Family will be accepting flowers but donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.

