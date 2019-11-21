Spanish Trail Playhouse to present “A Classic Chipley Christmas”

A Holiday Event Featuring the Area’s Best Performers

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present “A Classic Chipley Christmas” on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. The show will feature regional performers who take the audience on a nostalgic return to the holiday season through many of their favorite songs and carols performed in an elegant, holiday setting.

Directed by Jimmy Miller, this show features the area’s best musicians, singers and entertainers. This year’s show features A.D. Davis, P.J. Pettijohn, Leah Pettis, Katie Jenkins, Emory Wells, Steve Yates, Kevin Russell, Jenny Hammond, Lance Newcomb, and Jimmy Miller with Doug Salter (Sound), Tara Dockery (Lights), and Doug Jackson (Spotlight).

This popular event sells out quickly so get your tickets early! Reserved seat tickets are on sale now for just $15 at the STP Box Office, located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley or online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. You may also purchase tickets by phone at 850-638-9113.

Make this show a part of your Christmas celebration to get your season started! The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, FL.

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.