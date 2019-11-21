Wilmar Jeannine Shaw, 83, of Indian Springs, Marianna, Florida died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her residence. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Mrs. Shaw resided in Jackson County for the past 23 years.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents, William Clyde Dunn and Verneeta Dunn; son, James Donald Mashburn, Jr.; brother, William E. Dunn; and sister, Gwendolyn Dunn Austin.

She is survived by her husband, James (Jimmy) Shaw; son, Michael Kevin Mashburn (Pamela Jean); daughter-in-law, Pam Mashburn (James Donald Mashburn, deceased); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.