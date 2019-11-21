Morrison obit

Susan Morrison, 58, of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Susan had moved from Kentucky and made Jackson County her home 10 years ago. She enjoyed being a homemaker, loved to cook and loved her grandchildren. Susan was a member of RCC Church, where she often served as a volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Donna Jean Morrissey.

Susan is survived by her husband, William Scott Morrison of Marianna; sons, James Scott Morrison of El Paso, Texas, Jeremy Barrett Morrison of Marianna; and two grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rivertown Community Church, Marianna (RCC) at 5:00 PM with Pastors Paul Smith and Kevin Yoder officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.