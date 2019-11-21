Henley obit

Thelma M. Henley, age 56, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1963 to the late Ogle Trent Jr. and Wand Lampley in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Along with her mother she is survived by two children, Amanda Henley and Marcus Henley, five brothers, George Trent, Floyd Trent, Raymond Trent, Lawrence Trent, Dan Trent, four sisters, Peggy Archellta, Theda McBurney, Dorothy Sandlin and husband Dennis, Alice Gray and husband Dean and five grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

