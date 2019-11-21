Ellis obit

Gordon M. Ellis, age 87 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born on August 6, 1932 in Anniston, Alabama to William and Bertha (Marshall) Ellis. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a very gifted wood craftsman and built many homes throughout his lifetime. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 26 years, coming from Alabama, and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Bertha Ellis; sister: Billy Francis Farmer; niece: Donna Marie Ellis Perry; nephew: Stanley Farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Clairnell Ellis of Chipley, Florida; sons: Michael David Ellis of Excelsior, Minnesota, Scott Branham and wife Jennifer of Wetumpka, Alabama; daughters: Linda Marie Studer-Ellis and husband Eric of Riverdale, Maryland, Kristina Jernigan and husband Eddie of Chipley, Florida; brother: Rev. David R. Ellis and wife Marge of Rehobeth, Alabama; special friends: Dave and Patty Shea of Chipley, Florida; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Doug Hogg officiating. Interment will take place 2P.M. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the Gideons International (www.gideons.org) or to Emerald Coast Hospice in Chipley.