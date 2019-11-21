Arrest of burglary suspects announced

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of three suspects and the impending arrest of additional subjects in a string of burglaries that has impacted more than 30 victims across Holmes, Geneva, Coffee, and Walton Counties.

Stolen property recovered so far includes items such as ATVs, guns, and tools.

Sheriff Tate and Sheriff Helms thank the investigators who worked on this case, as well as the citizens who reported tips that helped identify those involved.

If you believe you are a victim of a burglary connected to these crimes, please be patient as law enforcement continues to recover property stolen during these burglaries.

Here is video from Wednesday’s press conference.