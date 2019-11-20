School Board re-organization

The Washington County School Board held a re-organizational meeting on Tuesday, November 19.

The following items were approved:

Board Chairman – Dr. Lou Cleveland

Board Vice Chairman – Mr. Milton Brown

Date and Time remain the same: The Second Monday of each Month at 5:00 PM CST

School Board Salary as State recommended ($27,600)

School Board Attorney and Retainer Fee: Fuqua & Milton, P.A. an Annual contract with the same retainer fee $750 per month; additional hours charge changed from $150 to $175 per hour

School Board Legislative Liaison: Mr. Will “Tonka” Taylor

School Board Legislative Liaison Alternate: Ms. Susan Roberts

SSDCC Board of Directors Liaison: Ms. Susan Roberts

School Board members anticipated travel for 2019-20

Adoption of revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures

Ratification of WCEA contract for FY 2019-20

Support salary proposal