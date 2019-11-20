Pittman obit

Latoris PittmanMr. Latoris Pittman, age 42, of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Jacob City, Florida departed this life on November 12, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Latoris was preceded in death by his parents: Susan Ann White and Mathis James Pittman; grandparents: Clyde and Abraham Pittman; Eva Mae White and Henry White and an aunt: Wanda M. White.

He is survived by his brother: Cornelious Shropshire; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Please keep the Pittman family in your prayers as we reflect the gracious memories.

A celebration of life will began at 11 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Jacob City, Florida with the Reverend Obadiah White, pastor/teacher officiating.

Latoris will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

