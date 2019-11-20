Jernigan obit

Mrs. Barbara J. Jernigan, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with her Lord on November 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 8, 1946 in Plainfield, New Jersey to the late Adolph John Mazur and Adele Marie Kwiatkowski Mazur.

Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mike Jernigan of Bonifay, FL; three children, Jim Fitzpatrick and Jeri of Portland, OR, Jennifer Middleton and Adam of Cambridge, MA, and Paul Michael ‘Mickey’ Jernigan and Amy of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Martin Mazur and Norma of The Woodlands, TX; two grandchildren, Kevin Fitzpatrick and Lane Jernigan, USMC.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.pancan.org.