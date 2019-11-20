Garland obit

Retired SFC Mitchal Eugene Garland, 65, of Killeen, TX, formerly of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019 in Temple, TX.

He was born September 22, 1954 in Port St. Joe, FL to the late Elder Howard Garland, Jr. and Bishop Rosa Lee Garland.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Gregory Garland, Sr. and a son: Antwan Devon Garland.

He is survived by his wife: Marjorie L. Garland of Killen, Texas; children: Shawn T. Garland of Killeen, TX and Camara Freeman (Shantell) of Detroit, MI; Shalana V. Williams (Vernell) of Killeen, TX; grandson: Devon Shayne Garland of Belton, TX; mother-in-law, Annie G. Granger of Port St. Joe, FL; siblings: Anthony Garland (Carolyn) of Tallahassee, Florida, Donnell Garland (Tammi) of Tallahassee, Florida, Drexel Garland (Shabral) of San Angelo, Texas, Billy Charles Martin (Verine) of Crestview, Florida, James Fenn and Tommy Garland both of Port St. Joe, Florida; aunts and uncles: Clyde Garland (Mary) of Orlando, Florida, Kenny Garland (Penny) of Atlanta, Georgia, Darin Garland of Port St. Joe, Florida, Patricia Leslie (Charles) of Miami, Florida, Annette Torres (Carlos) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Debra Garland of Phoenix, Arizona; Waymon Bryant of Port St. Joe, Florida, John Bryant (Noy) of Panama City, Florida; Frederick Garland (Olivia) of Newark, New Jersey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service of honor and love will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove, TX.

Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.

Local arrangements entrusted to Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.