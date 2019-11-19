Vernon football

This past Friday night the Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Northview Chiefs 43-18 despite the cold and rain to advance to the 3rd round of the FHSAA Class 1A Football Playoffs against the 10-1 Baker Gators.

Junior quarterback Dyvion Bush led the Yellow Jackets with 170 yards passing and two touchdowns with one of those scores going 72 yards to senior Shyron “Scooty” Green. Junior K’wan Powell led Vernon’s rushing attack with 184 yards on 14 carries scoring 3 touchdowns on the ground while catching 4 passes for 37 yards. On defense seniors Tyler Watford and Joseph Fielding both had 10 tackles for Vernon while senior Gabriel Cooke and sophomore EJ Reddice had 12 stops apiece. Junior Marcell Randolph had eight tackles and added an interception.

Vernon improved to 8-3 on the season and is currently ranked 3rd in the state by Maxpreps.com. Baker is ranked #4 after defeating the Graceville Tigers 35-21.

#3 Vernon Yellow Jackets (8-3) vs. #4 Baker Gators (10-1)

3rd Round of the FHSAA Class 1A Football Playoffs

Friday, Nov. 22rd at 7:30 pm

Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium

1369 14th St. Baker

$8 Admission