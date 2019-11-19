Perkins obit

Mr. Glen Dale Perkins, age 62, of Vernon, Florida passed away November 17, 2019 at his home. He was born January 12, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Cecil Jackson Perkins and Gladdis Marie Dykes Perkins.

Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife Ruth Perkins of Vernon, FL; three children, Ray Perkins and wife Tonia of Panama City, FL, Lisa Coate and husband Alto of Vernon, FL and Christopher Perkins and wife Laura of Vernon, FL; three siblings, Brenda Yeomans of Montgomery, AL, Lloyd Perkins and wife Nit of Vernon, FL and Raymond Perkins and wife Trish of Grand Ridge, FL; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Elena, Taylor, Ashton, Avery, Colton and Lillie Mae; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Caryville Evangelistic Center with Rev. Charles Barton officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethany Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay.