Johnson obit

Mrs. Doris Johnson, 91 of Graceville passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida following a brief illness.

Mrs. Doris was born in Graceville, Florida on September 21, 1928 to the late Harvey and Zula Sloan Fowler. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Doris retired from Vanity Fair Mills. She was a founding member of the Graceville Community Church,

where she hardly ever missed any church gatherings but also has never missed a camp meeting and she was also active in the ladies ministry. Mrs. Doris loved to cook and share with family and friends and was known for her chocolate pie.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Graceville Community Church with Rev. Dale Worley officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Predeceased by her parents, two brothers Horace Fowler and Hollie Fowler.

Survived by two sons Ken (Wanda) Ramsey, Chipley, FL; Gary (Maxine) Hardin, Graceville; two brothers William (Carolyn) Fowler, Dothan, AL, Major Fowler, Graceville; two sisters Mildred (Leon) Miller, Dothan, Margie (Buddy) Clark, Bascom, FL; three grandchildren Ken (Brian) Ramsey, Kevin (Lora) Ramsey, Tracey (Jeremy) Kitts, three great grandchildren Jordan, Dewayne, Andrew, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.