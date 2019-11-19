Governor Desantis’ bolder, brighter, better future budget will keep Floridians healthy

TALLAHASSEE—Governor DeSantis’ Bolder, Brighter, Better Future budget funds the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) with $3 billion to ensure the health of those who reside, work in and visit Florida is protected while providing the state’s health systems with the resources needed to continue improving the health outcomes of millions of Floridians.

Governor DeSantis said, “With an increasing number of families who call the Sunshine State home, effective coordination between our local, state and federal partners in public health is of critical importance. Investing in the Florida Department of Health ensures that Floridians have everything they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez said, “Our Administration has made incredible progress in improving the health of our state’s families and addressing important public health issues. This proposed budget empowers the Florida Department of Health to further invest in preventative care. I applaud our commitment to continuing our state’s positive trends and ensuring the health of all Floridians is a top priority.”

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said, “Governor DeSantis’ proposed budget will keep our state’s citizens healthy while providing the tools needed to successfully combat any potential health emergency. Having the right resources available to our state’s health systems has never been more important, especially in the wake of multiple statewide epidemics. The Governor’s budget will provide the Department with the funding needed to make our objective of ending those epidemics a reality.”

The Bolder, Brighter, Better Future Budget recommends:

$9.1M for Emerging Diseases Threat and Response: The Department has responded to several emerging infectious disease threats that have impacted Florida residents, the health care infrastructure and the state’s tourism industry. Florida receives more than 100 million visitors annually, which raises the risk of high threat disease introductions. One of the most recent threats to Florida’s health security is an outbreak of hepatitis A. Funding will improve early identification, respond to and track the threat of emerging and reemerging high threat diseases.

$1.7M for Closing the Gap for Racial and Other Disparities: Closing the Gap Grant Awards will address racial and ethnic health disparities, including maternal and infant mortality, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, lupus, HIV and social determinants of health.

$2M for Reducing Infant and Maternal Morbidity and Mortality: Funding will address health care quality to reduce infant & maternal morbidity and mortality.

$6.1M for Addressing the HIV Epidemic: Funding will be used for prevention, treatment and response.

$350K for Healthy Water Initiative: The Department is currently studying the long-term health impacts of exposure to blue-green algae and red-tide toxins to residents, visitors and those occupationally exposed in Florida. Increased funding for the expansion of the study will concentrate on human health effects from these toxins.

Alachua County Health Administrator Paul Myers said, “Our pristine waterways are among Florida’s most iconic assets and part of the reason so many people visit and reside in our state. Governor DeSantis’ proposed budget has a clear vision for protecting the environment and will ensure the health of our state’s most important natural resource for years to come.”

Duval County Health Administrator Dr. Pauline Rolle said, “Infant mortality is a key measure of public health and the Department is committed to reducing infant mortality across all races and ethnicities. I am grateful to Governor DeSantis for understanding this complex issue and providing the resources needed to reduce racial disparities and increase health equity for all.”

Pinellas County Health Administrator Ulyee Choe said, “Fighting against hepatitis A and other health threats that endanger the lives of Floridians requires a decisive use of resources. I applaud Governor Ron DeSantis for his vigilance in keeping Floridians protected from emerging diseases and providing prevention, treatment and care to those who are most in need.”

