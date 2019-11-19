Enfinger obit

Mary “Betty” Richter Enfinger, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Amandus “Sport” Richter and Mamie Richter.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Morgan Enfinger; her two daughters Teresa Enfinger Barfield and husband Tod Barfield and Gina Enfinger Gainey and husband Chad Gainey. She is blessed with six grandchildren: Jessica Gainey, Brittany Gainey Story and husband Bryan Story, Casey Gainey, Austen Barfield, Jesse Gainey and wife Sydney Sabash Gainey, and Nicole Barfield Dominguez and husband Christian. She is also blessed with six great grandchildren; Tanner Story, Grayson Martin, Ashton Martin, Elizabeth Story, Riley Barfield and Emrie Barfield.

She is also survived by her three brothers: Ralph Donald Richter and wife Judy, Gerald D. Richter and wife Mary Joyce, Byron Dewey Richter, and sister Cynthia Richter Vinson and husband Charles Harold Vinson. She was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a born again Christian and loved Jesus and her family more than anything else. She was an active member in the community and helping people in need was her greatest passion. She retired as the director of the Council on Aging where she passionately worked for over 30 years.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church, Chipley, FL, with a visitation one hour prior. Brown Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements.

