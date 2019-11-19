Carnley obit

Mrs. Mincie Carnley, 82 of Bonifay, Florida entered into her Heavenly home, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

She was born in Holmes County, Florida on December 5, 1936 to the late John Sollie and Daisy Evada Miles Jones. She along with her husband R.J. owned and operated Carnley Grocery in Bonifay for many years until 1975 when they sold the business.

Mrs. Mincie thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker but after their business sold she held several brief jobs until she completed her Bookkeeping certification at the now Florida Panhandle Technical College. Upon graduation she accepted a position with the Northwest Florida Regional Housing Authority in Graceville where she retired after 10 years. And for 25 years, she worked for the Supervisor of Elections as a poll worker. She also was very active in the Shine Program for 7 years and a Board Member of the Advantage Aging Solutions Agency for North Florida.

Mrs. Mincie was a woman of great faith and enjoyed her church at Little Rock Assembly where she was very active. She faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher over 50 years, church Secretary 22 years, helped start and lead a Youth Group for 11 years, Women’s Ministries leader four years, and Girl’s Ministries leader five years. Her greatest joys were her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, husband R. J., church, extended family, traveling and just having fun.

A Home-going service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Revs. Joe Earnest and John Broome officiating. Burial will follow in E. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Wednesday, 12 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers will be accepted or family request to make a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Predeceased by her husband of 65 years R. J. Carnley on September 11, 2019, parents, three brothers Jimmy, Donald and John Manuel “Buddy” Jones, and one sister Dorothy “Dot” Roberts.

Survived by three children Wanda Siefke (Stan), Niceville, Jerry Carnley, Bonifay, Rick Carnley (Robin), Marianna; two sisters Doris Owens (Presley), Bonifay, Virginia Smith, Hiawassee, GA; six grandchildren Sara Merring, Michael KausHagen, Tyler KausHagen, Amanda Carnley, Myncie Carnley, Allison Carnley; four great grandchildren Katie Carnley, Zion KausHagen, MaKinnize Carnley, Judah KausHagen; two great-great grandchildren Weston Mayo and Karter Mayo; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.