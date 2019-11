A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held for Eclectic Decor & More last week. The new business, owned by Kristen Taylor, is located at 1367 S. Railroad Avenue in Chipley. The business offers antiques and vintage finds of all kinds.

Holiday hours are:

Monday – Thursday, 11 to 5

Friday, 11 to 6

Saturday, 9 to 4

Phone: 850-326-9066