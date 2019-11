A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration was held for Community Home Health last week. The facility, which is a branch of Signature Home Now, is located at 831 Kirkland Road in Chipley.

The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with RN on call 24 hours daily. The home health business offers nursing services, physical and occupational therapies in the home.

For more information, contact RN/Administrator Deborah Anderson at 850-638-8500.