Taylor obit

Donna Waymire Taylor, age 54 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born on February 1, 1965 in Bonifay, Florida to John Andrew and Zelma (Rustin) Waymire. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Donna worked for the Washington County School Board as the Secretary to the Principal and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan who loved to watch her Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and her favorite Nascar driver Bill Elliott. She also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors camping with family and friends. Of all her joys in life, being called “Nana” was her greatest. Donna courageously battled cancer for many years, encouraging others to fight the fight, which she did fearlessly up until her last day.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John Andrew and Zelma Waymire; brother: Michiel Waymire; grandson: Jace W. Ewing.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Ricky Taylor of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Sara Ewing and husband Josh of Chipley, Florida; son: Sam Taylor and wife Nichole of Chipley, Florida; three brothers: Lamar Waymire and wife Amy of Chipley, Florida, Robert Waymire and wife Georgian of Chipley, Florida, David Waymire and wife Suzanne of Alabaster, Alabama; five grandchildren: Madelyn Taylor, Colton Taylor, Evelyn Ewing, Lillian Ewing, Anniston Ewing; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 1P.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Doug Hogg officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church.