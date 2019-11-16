Westville man charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Westville man was taken into custody Wednesday, November 13, after deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a suspicious person walking in the area of Highway 179-A and Bowers Road in Westville.

Deputies were able to make contact with the subject, identified as 28-year-old Garrett D. Lane of Westville.

A subsequent search of a backpack Lane was carrying resulted in the discovery of an altered light bulb containing a burnt reside which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lane was placed in custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail where a strip search resulted in the discovery of a smoking pipe and a baggie containing a substance Lane confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Lane is charged with possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.