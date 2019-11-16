Tickets on sale for Chipola Christmas concert

MARIANNA—Tickets are on sale for the Chipola Music Department’s “A Chipola Christmas,” set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, at 7 p.m., in the Chipola Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Chipola Fine and Performing Arts Department under the direction of Angie White and Dr. Josh Martin, the show is the perfect start to the holiday season. The concert will feature Chipola music students and community members performing in music and dance the sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting. This show guarantees to be a sellout.

Tickets – $10 – are available at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

Chipola’s Take Stock in Children program will host a dinner-and-a-show event for the Friday, Dec. 6 performance of “A Chipola Christmas.” The event is to raise funds to support the Take Stock in Children program, which provides mentoring and scholarships to deserving high school students.

For $30, patrons get a show ticket and dinner for the Dec. 6 performance. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Cultural Center on College Street, with the show at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts.

Tickets are available at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

Seating is limited. This show will be a sellout so make your reservation today. There will be no additional seating available the night of the event.