Thomas obit

PVT George Edward Thomas, age 71, of Jeffersonville, IN, formerly of Port St. Joe, Florida departed this life on November 5, 2019 in the Louisville Veteran Administration Medical Center, Louisville, KY.

PVT Thomas was born February 4, 1948 in Port St Joe, Florida to the late George “Blackjack” Thomas and Maddie Langston Thomas. On July 31, 1972, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Mary Givens and from this union, four children were born. He resided in Jeffersonville, IN until he departed this life.

George Edward received his education from George Washington High School of North Port St. Joe, FL. After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the Vietnam War and received the following honors: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, Parachutist Badge, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. After Honorable Discharge from the Army, he worked for a number years at the St. Joe Paper Company and several years at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Florida

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Thomas; his brother: Maurice Lewis; and his granddaughter, Dontasia Hendricks.

The memories of his life will be engraved in the hearts of his six children: Germain Givens of Louisville, KY; Anthony Thomas of Jeffersonville, IN; Shalonda Jones (Reggie) of Tampa, FL; Tyrek Thomas and Alicia Thomas of Louisville, KY, and Schcora Woodfaulk (Ronald) of Princeton, TX; fourteen grandchildren: Cordell Thomas and Joanay Thomas of Jeffersonville, IN; Keondra Thomas, Tyasia Thomas, Tyanthony Oneal, Ashanti Thomas, Tayonna Hendricks and Meia Thomas of Louisville, KY; Kyasia Baker and Ronald Woodfaulk III of Princeton, TX; Kwarmaine Bailey of Port St. Joe, FL; Jacques Williams of Memphis, TN; Gebrayon Givens of Lynn Haven, FL; and Zoe Jones of Tampa, FL; one great-grandchild: Jalyssa Williams of Memphis, TN; sisters: Delores (Red) Coachman and Renell Thomas of Port St. Joe, FL and brother: Johnny Thomas (Rebecca) of Port St. Joe, FL; great-aunt: Era Buie of Port St. Joe, FL; very special friend, Mary Davis Thomas of Port St. Joe, FL; six nieces, eight nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Public visitation will be 9:00 AM until funeral service time of 11:00 AM, (EST) Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Port St. Joe, Florida with the Reverend Carl Bailey officiating.

PVT Thomas will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL with military honors, under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.