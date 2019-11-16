Scholarships available for Spring 2020

The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for three scholarships to be awarded for the Spring 2020 semester which begins in January.

The First Generation in College Scholarship will provide several partial scholarships. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree. Students must submit a personal letter and application by Nov. 20.

The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship has a deadline of Nov. 20. Approximately 10 partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in Spring 2020. The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents enrolled in a community college in one of the following eligible programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic.

Applicants must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) to qualify. Application, personal letter and transcripts must be submitted to the Foundation Office by Nov. 20.

The Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available for students enrolled in the Chipola RN program or accepted into the RN program for Spring 2020. Deadline is Nov. 20. Applications should be mailed to: Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship Committee, 3482 Live Oak Lane, Marianna, FL 32446.

For information, visit the Foundation website at www.chipola.edu or call 718-2445.