Retherford obit

Pee Wee Retherford, age 87 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Pee Wee was born on September 10, 1932 in Cottonwood, Alabama to the late Arvel Hilton Retherford Sr. and Thelma Hall. Pee Wee served in the United States Army before going to work for Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and camp, especially with his cousins Bill and Hilde Tidwell. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Marvette Retherford, Frank Retherford, Hilton Retherford; two sisters: Carol Retherford Moore, Dorothy Keith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sarah Retherford of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Ronnie Retherford and wife Wanda of Enterprise, Alabama, David Retherford and wife Cindy of Boone, North Carolina; two daughters: Gayle Grantham and husband Larry of Chipley, Florida, Rebecca “Sue” Retherford and husband Larry Dingman of Leeds, Alabama; three sisters: Myrtle Simmons of Chipley, Florida, Charlotte Merritt of Orlando, Florida, Sheila Shelley and husband Ben of Dothan, Alabama; seven grandchildren: Jason Grantham and wife Minda, Crystal Hubbs and husband Rodney, Adam Grantham and wife Carmen, Luke Retherford and wife Stephanie, Leah Still and husband Matt, Honey Holman and husband Shane, Sarah Johnson and husband Zach; thirteen great grandchildren; numerous cousins, loved ones, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-2P.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church.