Chipola College will host a Messiah Sing-Along Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Chipola Center for the Arts. All music lovers are invited to bring their own score to sing along or to just enjoy this timeless holiday classic.

All area singers are invited to join the Community Chorus which practices Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. in the Chipola McLendon Fine Arts Building on Indian Circle.

For more information, email yoshikawac@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2277.