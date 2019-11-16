Lane restrictions on SR 79 in Washington County

North and southbound traffic on State Road 79 near Acy Road in Washington County will encounter intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, to make repairs to the roadway. Traffic flaggers and a pilot vehicle will direct traffic through the construction area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.