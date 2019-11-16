Holmes and Washington Counties traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of Thanksgiving holidays, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U. S. 90- Crews continue utility relocation and earthwork from Brock Avenue to north of U.S. 90 in preparation to upgrade new water lines. S.R. 79 between East Evans Avenue and Cook Street remains closed and traffic detoured as workers replace a box culvert. U.S. 90 traffic will utilize Oklahoma Street during the temporary closure.

S.R. 79 from County Road 77 to the Alabama State Line-Crews will continue milling and resurfacing operations. Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour.

Washington County:

I-10 Resurfacing from East of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Crews will perform paving operations. Shoulder and lane closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.