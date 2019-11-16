Daniels obit

Barbara Daniels, of Chipley, FL departed this life on November 13, 2019 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She moved to Chipley in 1986 coming from Jackson County. She was a Jehovah’s Witness for over 60 years and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Chipley congregation. Barbara loved telling stories about the early years of growing up. She enjoyed the time spent in the mountains on trips that she and Paul took with friends. She was a strong willed person and the matriarch of her family as well as a caregiver to so many people. Barbara was dearly loved by many and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Daniels; daughter, Staria Lecil “Star” Daniels; son, Michael Daniels; brothers, Billy White and Ralph W. White Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Talitha Maureen Douglas; sister, Maureen Utter; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Combs, Madison Douglas, and Montanna Jones; 2 great grandchildren, Karson and Aubrey Worthington; nieces and nephews, Lisa Ivey, Tina Fuller, Ralph W. White Jr., Erik Utter, and Hans Utter.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Possum Trot Cemetery in Jackson County with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

Family will receive friends 1:00-2:30 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home.