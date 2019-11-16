Chipola Artist Series presents ‘Jukebox Saturday Night’ Jan. 9

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present Jukebox Saturday Night, Jan. 9, 2020. Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the Big Bands during the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

This fun-filled event for all ages captures the sounds, melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who keep audience members moving in their seats, tapping toes and clapping hands.

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more. Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now. For information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.