The Central Florida Panhandle opens drop-off sites for International Christmas Project

This month, 7 sites in the Central Panhandle of Florida area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 ­– 25.

Panhandle families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Panhandle-area residents hope to collect several thousand shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact for Christ.” said Central Florida Panhandle volunteer Donna Mosier, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for over 20 years. “We see all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds coming together to pack shoebox gifts every year. After a difficult year following Hurricane Michael last year, we are looking forward to a harvest of Gospel Opportunities through these shoebox gifts.”

CENTRAL PANHANDLE-AREA COLLECTION SITES:

Chipley, FL –

Shiloh Baptist Church

1976 Shiloh Lane

Chipley, FL 32428-4042

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Marianna, FL –

Eastside Baptist Church

4785 Highway 90

Marianna, FL 32446-0119

Mon, Nov. 18: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Westville, FL –

West Pittman Baptist Church

1603 Bradley Road

Westville, FL 32464-8112

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Wed, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City, FL –

City Church at Northside

530 Airport Road

Panama City, FL 32405-4027

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Panama City Beach, FL –

CornerStone Baptist Church

213 Carolyn Avenue

Panama City Beach, FL 32407-5606

Mon, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City, FL –

CENTRAL DROPOFF ONLY (CARTONS)

Immanuel Baptist Church

216 College Avenue

Panama City, FL 32401-4891

Mon, Nov. 18: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wewahitchka, FL –

First Baptist Church of Wewahitchka

436 Fl Highway 71 S

Wewahitchka, FL 32465-0787

Mon, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call our Area Coordinators, Tom & Brenda Stallworth who can be reached at 850-227-5185, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.