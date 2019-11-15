Steverson obit

Mrs. Annie Ruth Steverson, 91 of Bonifay, Florida died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Monday, May 28, 1928 in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lavies and the late Nancy “Nannie” Sloman Lavies. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lavies, Jr., Buddy Lavies, Lawrence Lavies and her sister Marjorie Lavies.

Mrs. Steverson was a seamstress in the late 60’s and early70’s sewing uniforms for the Holmes County High School Band, Cheerleaders and Majorettes. She was also a member of the Women’s Club and was a avid Bridge player. She loved her grandchildren and loved sitting on the front porch drinking coffee with her friends.

Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Lonnie Steverson of Bonifay, FL, sons, Cameron Pouncey and wife Liz of Chipley, FL, Jack Pouncey and wife Kaye of Pensacola, FL and Billy Pouncey of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Cheryl Pouncey Galloway of Bonifay, FL, step daughter, Dianne Dean and husband Bob of Waycross, GA; 9 grand children; 10 great grand children; 1 great great grandchild.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.