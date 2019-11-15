Mr. Johnny Wayne Paul, 88, passed away Friday morning November 8, 2019 at his residence in Dothan, Alabama. He was born June 25, 1931 to the late Johnny William Paul and his wife Tommie Ola Phillips Paul. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Paul, and six brothers and sisters.

Mr. Paul is survived by his four daughters, Lisa Donofro and husband Joe of Dothan, AL, Karen Riley of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Pamela Berry of Dothan, AL and Cynthia Newsome of Dothan, AL. He has two sisters, Katie Rogers and husband Gene of Port St. Joe, FL and Mildred Stoker and husband Ed of Crestview, FL. In addition to his daughters and sisters, Mr. Paul was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. He also had numerous nieces & nephews.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sims Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 1:00 in the chapel with a burial in Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery with military honors with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Kindred Hospice for their compassion and caring during this difficult time of need.