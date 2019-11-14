Williams obit

Gayle Lassiter Williams, 68 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home following an extended illness.

Gayle was born in Graceville on February 17, 1951 to the late Grady Glenn Lassiter and Carrie Baxley Lassiter. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Celebration of her life was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Stevenson officiating. Family received friends 5 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers accepted or those wishing can make memorials to Covenant Hospice 1512 W. Main Street Dothan, Alabama 36301.

Predeceased by her parents, three siblings, Murray Lassiter, Peggy Adams and Gary Gene Lassiter.

Survived by her beloved children Kay Marshall, Baghdad, FL, David Abbott, Barbara Fowler, both of Dothan; one sister Connie McCrary, Marianna, FL; five grandchildren Danielle, Niki, Scott, Corey, Brianna; three great grandchildren Lamar, Byrone, Asher; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special “thank-you” to Covenant Care and caregiver Sherry Thacker for the loving and tender care you gave to our mother and grandmother.