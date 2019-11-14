Thompson obit

Mrs. Mildred Thompson, 90 of Graceville entered her eternal home on Tuesday November 12, 2019.

Mrs. Mildred was born in Ozark, AL on May 2, 1929 to the late Leon and Bonzie Thomley Myers. She retired from Peoples Bank of Graceville as a teller following over 20 years. Not only was she a loving mother and grandmother, Mrs. Mildred enjoyed taking care of others and sharing her delicious cooking. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and sewing. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

A Home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Taylor and Ronnie Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Campbellton First Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service.

Flowers accepted or those wishing could make memorials to Emerald Coast Hospice 1330 South Bvd. Chipley, FL 32428.

Predeceased by her husband Vernon Fred Thompson, parents and one sister Clara Myers.

She is survived by her children Sylvia (John) McCrory, Lynn Haven, FL, Sarah (Ronnie) Toole, Graceville, Will (Cami) Thompson, Ponce de Leon, FL; siblings Donald (Karen) Myers, Tallahassee, FL, Ronnie (Kitty) Myers, Marianna, FL, Ann Bryan, Bascom, FL; six grandchildren Scott Blackman, Melanie Tate, Katheryn Maguire, Heather Thompson, Georgia Hammond, Christian Peacock; eight great grandchildren Conner, Gracelyn, Wes, Elliott, Ava, Ansli, Yani, Sierra; two great great grandchildren Noah, Isabella; and a host of nieces and nephews.