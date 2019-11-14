Rinck obit

Tracy Glenn Rinck, 43, of Grand Ridge, Florida was unexpectedly called home to Heaven on November 11, 2019. His greatest hope was finally realized and he is in the loving arms of Jesus.

Tracy’s first love was Jesus, his Lord and Savior, and he told everyone he met about Him until his last breath. Second only to Jesus, he loved his family and was loved and adored by them. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his nieces and nephews. Tracy loved his church family and served faithfully at Providence Baptist Church since 2008. He really enjoyed working as the “Buggy Manager” at Lowe’s in Marianna since 2004. Tracy loved his coworkers and took great pride in his work. He loved the Gators, except when they lost. If you’re reading this, he would ask, “Do you go to church?” He would also tell you, “Jesus loves you!”

Tracy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.D. and Bernice Robbirds, of Grand Ridge, FL, paternal grandfather, Glenn A. Rinck of Hickory, NC, paternal grandmother, Rose Holt of Morristown, TN; and nephew, Chris Redman of Conover, NC.

He is survived by his parents, Glenn and Joan Rinck, of Grand Ridge, FL; brothers, Bruce James (Jennifer) of Conover, NC, and Timothy Rinck; sister, Ashley Henkel (Austin); niece and nephews Brianna, Brayden, Brennan and Ryan Rinck all of Tallahassee, FL; and nieces Hailey, Emma, Sarah, and Coralynn Henkel all of Niceville, FL; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, Grand Ridge, FL with Reverend Charles Kleiser officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Providence Baptist Church, Grand Ridge, FL.

Flowers accepted or donations to the Tim Tebow Foundation.