Reynolds obit

Jack Reynolds, age 83 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Jack was born on July 3, 1936 in Sandersville, Mississippi to Thomas and Idell Holifield Reynolds. He worked as a Supervisor for Amax Nickel in New Orleans, Louisiana and moved to the Florida Panhandle in 1985 upon his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, whether it be hunting and fishing, or working in his vegetable garden. Jack was a member of Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Idell Reynolds; sister: Gertrude Myrick and husband Derwood; nephew: David Reynolds.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Erma J. Reynolds of Cottondale, Florida; son: Craig Reynolds and wife Reva of Cottondale, Florida; brother: Pete Reynolds and wife Shirley and their daughter Debbie all of Laurel, Mississippi; three grandchildren: Joshua Reynolds and wife Anastasia, Deric Reynolds and wife Christine, Kristen Woodruff and husband Charlie; ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Charles Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.