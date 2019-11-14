Register obit

John Frederick Davis Register, 33 of Franklin, TN passed away November 8, 2019.

John Davis was born in Dothan, AL on December 31, 1985. After graduation from high school he received an Associate Degree in Show Production and Sound Engineering. John Davis has traveled many places and worked with several music artists such as Toby Keith and Clint Black. He also has managed several restaurants. He was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Chester Padgett and Scott Davis, Jr. officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to others in need of recovery to a scholarship in John Davis’s name and can be made to www.gofundme.com/john-davis-register-recovery-scholarship or to Peoples Bank of Graceville P.O. Box 596 Graceville, FL 32440

Predeceased by his grandparents Glenn O. Register, Jr, Fred H. Davis Robena B. Davis and Uncle Scott Davis.

He is survived by his parents Stephen Paul and Sharon Davis Register, one brother Stephen Paul Register, Jr.; grandmother Betty Register, uncles and aunts Phil (Freeta) Register, Martha Kay (Finley) McRae, Donna Davis Baird, Diana Blanton, Fred (Brenda) Davis, Todd (Tammy) Davis; blessed with many loving cousins and close relative Amanda Register Watkins, Kelley Register White, Roby McRae Bethke, Kathryn McRae, Caroline Dauzat, Finley Anne McRae, Charles McRae, Lindsay Baird, Jordan Baird, Suzanna Baird, Al Blanton, Scott Davis, Jr., Cae Davis Allen, Brett Davis, Will Davis, Shelli Davis.