If you need CEUs in Private Applicator, Right of Way, Core or Aquatic to renew your license, please sign up for one of these classes which will be held at UF / IFAS Extension Washington County next week. All classes will be in the Ag Center West Wing at 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL. 32428. After each session, exams will be held for those applying for a license.

