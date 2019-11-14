Jackson Hospital announces October Employees of the Month

Jackson Hospital congratulates Jeannie Vickery, RN of the Emergency Department as October Employee of the Month. Jeannie has been a loyal employee of Jackson Hospital for 35 years. Those at Jackson Hospital appreciate her service and dedication to the patients.

The award luncheon held Monday, October 28, 2019 recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Jeannie was recognized for helping a homeless patient who was seen in the Emergency Room. She assisted the patient in locating her pet and also transported the patient to her requested destination. This most selfless and caring act garnered Jeannie the award for Employee of the Month.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Jeannie and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.