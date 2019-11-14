City Council meeting

The Chipley City Council met on Tuesday, November 12. The meeting included the following agenda items:

1. Approval of Resolution No. 20-03 – Vehicle Loan – Sanitation Department. This resolution approves a loan for a 2020 Ford F-150 Supercab Truck in the amount of $27,889.00. The loan will be approved with the bank with the lowest interest rate (to include all fees) for a period of three years.

2. Approval of Resolution No. 20-04 – Fiscal Year 2019-2019 Budget Amendment. This resolution approves the final budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

3. Approval of Surplus Vehicle Donation – Police Department. The Graceville Police Department has requested that we donate any available police cars that we will surplus. This vehicle is a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria and is poor condition.

4. Approval of the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 CRA Administration Contract. This approves the CRA Administration Contract for one year effective October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 in the amount of $2,075.00 per month.

5. Approval of CRA Board Member Reappointment – Malcolm Nelson. This approval reappoints Mr. Malcolm Nelson for a four-year term ending January 2023.

6. Approval of P&Z Recommendation – Request for a Development Order – Ruben Laurel. This approval is for 1567 Main St. – Parcel # 00-2325-0002 and is for the addition and pool to Chipley Physical Therapy.

7. Approval of Special Event Application – ArtKidDoo Children’s Art Festival. The Children’s Art Festival will be held on March 14, 2020 at Shivers Park from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

8. Trunk or Treat Update – Sherri Biddle.