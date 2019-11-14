Chalker obit

LaVada G. Chalker, 95, of Marianna, FL passed away November 12, 2019.

She was born September 3, 1924 in Lynn Haven, FL to the late James D. and Lenora Gilbert. She is now reunited with her husband of 42 years, Ellis L. Chalker.

LaVada was also preceded in death by her sisters Lou Rikards, Xuripha Miller, and her brothers, J. D.Gilbert and Vernon Gilbert.

Survivors include her sons Gilbert (Catherine) Chalker of Montgomery, AL and Dwight (Nyane) Chalker of San Angelo, TX, five grandchildren, seven great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.

LaVada worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Chalker’s Accounting Service, along with her husband for about 30 years. After her husband’s death, LaVada went to work for Century 21 Sunny South Properties for 24 years as a bookkeeper and real estate agent. She was a member of the Pilot Club and First United Methodist Church in Marianna. LaVada devoted a good deal of time raising funds for the Easterseals through her work at Century 21. She will be truly missed and her memory will be cherished by many.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home, 4278 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL with the Dr. Nathan Attwood of First United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 until funeral time at James & Sikes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Marianna, FL or mailed to Easterseals of the Big Bend Area, 1906 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701 with memo in memory of LaVada Chalker.