Roulhac obit

Mr. Henry Roulhac, Jr., age 60, of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019 in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry Sr., and Earnestine Roulhac.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 in the M. Sue and Rodney Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.