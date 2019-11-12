Veterans Expo scheduled Nov. 14 at Biloxi VA Medical Center

Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host a five- hour event Nov. 14 through which Veterans and their caregivers can become more familiar with Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare services, Veteran agencies and community support partners at the organization’s Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Veterans Experience Expo begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 and is an interactive overview of the Veterans experience. The event will feature numerous information booths and tables at high trafficked areas in the Biloxi VA Medical Center. Individuals manning these are experts in their particular areas and will be available to provide information on access and quality of care as well.

“Helping veterans learn first-hand the wonderful strides we are taking toward the care of our American heroes is our top priority,” said Dr. M. Christopher, Saslo, the associate director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive. “The Veterans Experience Expo is the first of many opportunities for Veterans to see and learn the services we offer and how we ensure the care we deliver is the best care anywhere.”

The event, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., is centered in the Biloxi VA Medical Center’s first and second floor foyers and is designed to provide useful information to the thousands of Veterans visiting the organization and other GCVHCS facilities.

“Every Veteran matters and we are proud to serve those who served,” said event organizer Kristin Mate, a GCVHCS Surgical Services operating room circulator. “VA healthcare services, Veteran agencies, and community support partners will have representatives to provide information and answer questions about accessing and navigating healthcare options in the VA system.”

Media interested in covering the event are encouraged to contact the GCVHCS Acting Chief of Community & Clinic Public Affairs at Stanley.Holmes@va.gov by Nov. 15 at noon.