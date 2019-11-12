Three charged in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Three Holmes County residents are charged with methamphetamine possession following separate traffic stops conducted by deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highway 177 and Adolph Whitaker Road on a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Michael W. Bossert of Bonifay.

During the course of the interaction with Bossert, a container holding a white crystal-like substance was discovered to be in the vehicle.

Bossert was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Sunday, November 10, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 179-A in Westville and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, 22-year-old Sharon R. Mclean of Ponce de Leon.

A records check through dispatch revealed Mclean to be driving on an expired driver’s license. During the course of the interaction, Mclean was found to have a baggie in her coat pocket that contained a glass pipe and a substance she later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Mclean, who was on state probation for a previous charge of methamphetamine possession, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 9:30 p.m. that same day, deputies made a third drug arrest after stopping a vehicle on Highway 2 to make contact with the driver, 42-year-old Anthony W. Leavins of Bonifay, regarding an altercation that had taken place earlier in the evening. During the course of the stop, Leavins was found to be in possession of a baggie that contained a crystal-like substance which he confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Leavins was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.