Public hearing and re-organizational meeting

The Washington County School Board will hold a public hearing on School Board Policies/Procedures on Tuesday, November 19, at 3 p.m. The following items will be covered:

2.50 Participation in Activities

5.80+ Athletics

5.622 Medical Marijuana

6.42 Best and Brightest Teacher/Principal Program

A re-organizational meeting will be held immediately following the public hearing. The following items will be addressed:

NEW BUSINESS: Re-Organization of School Board 1. Selection of School Board Chairman 2. Selection of School Board Vice Chairman 3. Set Date and Time of School Board Meetings 4. Set School Board Members Salary 5. Selection of School Board Attorney and Set Retainer Fee 6. Selection of School Board Legislative Liaison and Alternate 7. Selection of Small School District Council Consortium (SSDCC) Board of Directors Liaison 8. Approval of School Board Members anticipated travel for 2019-2020.

CONSENT ITEMS 1. Approval to Adopt Revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures

OTHER ACTION ITEMS 1. Approval of Ratification of WCEA Contract for FY 2019-2020 2. Approval of Support Salary Proposal