Multi-agency pursuit underway following traffic stop — updated

UPDATE: Harrison is now in custody. Thank you to the K-9 Teams from Holmes and Walton, as well as the Florala, Alabama Police Department and Walton, Geneva, and Covington County Sheriff’s Offices.

Sheriff’s deputies with Holmes and Walton County, Florida and Geneva, and Covington County, Alabama Sheriff’s Offices are currently in pursuit of a subject on foot following a chase that led law enforcement officers through the four counties.

The pursuit began after the subject gave a false name when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Lake Rd in Holmes County.

The subject, now identified as WM Harrison, Jr., fled through Holmes County, then Walton, Geneva, and Covington Counties before returning to Walton County where the subject abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Harrison has multiple warrants out of Holmes County and Georgia.

K-9 tracking teams from Holmes and Walton CI were dispatched and are now on scene.